Bookmark This Place When In Mumbai!

London Taxi: A place in Mumbai with the theme of a place seas across London. They have customization starting from their entrance, extends to their floor, sofas, bar, dish names & ends up at the ceiling. You can hear light pleasurable music all the time. Looking at their sound system I am sure this place must be lit in the evenings. They have a small private bar at level 1 which is not exactly a private bar but a small bar section with a seating capacity of up to 15-20. This section of the restaurant is also customized with Sherlock home wall hangings and drop-down lights. Also, the front section of the bar has the grills of the taxis is olden days. Our table was served by Sudheer- he was always available, quick and informative. They do not have any outlets/franchise. They have various offers/events planned in a week which we will discuss later. Let’s jump on to the core of why you are here- Food. All the items were presented in good form. We ordered a couple of drinks. A mocktail and a cocktail. The cocktail named Smokey Whiskey Old Fashioned was bought in a skull-shaped glass with some cinnamon smoke in it along with a whiskey glass to pour it on to. It was poured on an ice cube which had a dry orange slice in it. This initially did not taste that well but as time passed by it tasted well and had a strong after taste. The Cranberry Twister was a picture-worthy mocktail with the presence of juices of lime, ginger, apple, cranberry topped with Redbull. This was served in a long glass with a steel straw (as I mentioned earlier, presentation). Out of all the starters we had the best one was their special Charcoal Bao (Veg Bao in the menu) which was an open bao with a black matte finish. You can feel the freshness when you consume it. It was stuffed with broccoli, baby corn and tofu. It was tasty and healthy at the same time. Another appetizer to highlight is the Feta & Grilled Veggies Flatbread; These bread are made with beer dough and they taste somewhat like a thin crust pizza but they have a slightly tangy taste. I am sure your taste buds will thank you for the change. The bread was an elongated oval shape and topped with bell pepper, caramelized onions, zucchini and cherry tomatoes. Tastes perfect when consumed hot. The main course was one of the best sellers. We ordered Earl Grey Tea Smoked Dal Makhani which comes with cheddar jalapeno kulcha. It was accompanied by yoghurt garlic raita, their special pickle and ghee powder. The dal was really “makhani” and the kulcha was soo buttery that we were done after barely completing half kulcha. I believe if you consume one of the appetizers and this main course with the upcoming dessert I am going to talk about, you will leave the place extremely satisfied and full. Now let’s come to my favourite part of the review. Yes. you guessed it right, it is all about the dessert. I always want to try at least three to four desserts but I am always so full reaching this point that I can hardly do that. So, we chose their best one- Chocolate Hazelnut & Banana Parfait. It looked visually appealing. It was dressed to look like nature with branches and soil, served in a wooden piece. The chef must be a master to present it so well. It had chocolate and peanut butter ganache which had some ingredients of banana, chocolate fox nuts, raspberry coulis, chocolate branches and chocolate soil. Initially, I was turned off by the banana taste but later realized it is the best part because it just did not have banana but also other ingredients which makes it unique. Overall a wonderful experience and received remarkable service. Another item ordered was Corn and Cheese Empanadas. Let us talk about some offers they have ongoing Wednesday after 8 pm they have a ladies night where all the ladies are given free in-house drinks. Saturdays and Sundays, they have brunch where all unlimited food at Rs. 1400 and if you want to add unlimited Sangria, Wine, Beer, Mimosas, Mojito & Mocktails you can do that at just Rs. 400 more i.e. Rs. 1800. On Mondays, they have live music. Every Fridays & Saturdays they have what they call “Bar night” where they play Commercial and Bollywood music. Recommendation: -Cranberry twister -Charcoal Bao -Feta and grilled veggies -Earl grey tea-smoked dal makhani Pros: Remarkable food presentation On point tailoring of ambience Great events & bargains