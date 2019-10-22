This Quaint Cafe In Bandra Is The Newest Addition For All Coffee Enthusiasts!

Easy Cappuccino - This quaint yet pretty cafe is the newest iteration in the bustling area of Bandra, Linking Road at 16th Street. The place is pleasant on eyes, not too flashy with a decent amount of seating inside. What I loved about this place was its pricing. Most of the items are priced between Rs. 60 to Rs. 150. This makes them great value picks across that area. When I visited the place today evening, I tried their unique biscuit shake I.e. Jimjam biscuit shake (Rating 5/5) and Nutella Bomb (Rating 5/5) which was complete wow. The jimjam one brings u back to old memories of the creamy strawberry biscuit with jam in between and the shake tastes ditto as per the name. Nutella was yum as expected. The shakes aren’t too thick which in a way is good. Later I tried their Peri-peri Panner pizza (Rating 4/5). This thin-crusted pizza had unique bread taste and was freshly doughed it seemed. Decently priced and tasted. Then we tried the Nutella Croissant (Rating 4.5/5). Nutella was guzzled up between the croissant, however, I wished the croissant were warm enough to be enjoyed and were decent in taste too. Lastly, we had their mini pancakes and I opted for Tiramisu ones (Rating 3.5/5). Overall, the cream on top needed more blending as it was kind of runny in texture whereas the flavours of tiramisu were slightly below the level I expected them to be. Overall, the coffees, shakes and pizzas seem great and pricing is awesome where you can come and quickly grab the stuff on the go or chill out with friends. I rate the place 4.