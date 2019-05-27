Head To This Cute Little Blue Ambience Cafe In Bandra

Who doesn't want to visit in this cute restaurant? The day I saw it I wanted to go so I visited. The music was so live and we sat upstairs. It's so blue and I loved it. Most of the food is made in alcohol which is pretty good. We had: Mocktails 1. Black Moon Mojito - OOO damn it was so good and yummy and I loved it. Recommended. 2. Watermelon Fiesta- the taste was so good but the pulp was a little more. 3. Orchard Groves - if you visit this place please have this it is awesome and the best drink I ever had. Highly recommended. 4. Frosted Oreo - the taste of frosted Oreo is good. Starters 1. Cottage Medi-terra - paneer served in three types of sauces and the taste is damn yummy especially the red one. 2. Panzarotti Frigettoria - the best puff I had. It is so yummy and plus their sauce is so good. Recommended. Main course 1. Red Wine Spaghetti - we did not add red wine but it was good and yummy. 2. Speziatta Pizza - the pizza was a thin crust and was yummy as hell. Recommended. Dessert 1. Absolute Berry Cheese Cake - it was a nice dessert but little sweet.