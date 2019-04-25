Check Out This Cute Place With Great Food & Sangria For Your Next Hangout Sesh

Cute place with pleasing interiors, staff that makes sure your glass is full and that you're having a great time, what more does one want? The little door is one such place that is great for a lot of occasions. Let's see - I love their Sunday brunch, it's great for a hangout sesh with the girl gang, a drink alone in the evening, or even a date. It looks like a cute café but serves restaurant level food and drinks. Hence, you need to visit the little door through their little door :D P.S. They also have Karaoke days!! 🎤