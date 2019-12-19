Bling, Bling: Cuts N Stones At Vile Parle Has Amazing Jewellery And Clothes

The lanes of Vile Parle East are unassuming. With lane after lane dotted with heritage eateries, jewellery stores and home supply stores, one wouldn’t expect to find a #HiddenGem in the lanes that lead you to the WEH. However, Cuts N Stones (pleasantly) caught us by surprise. Distinctly different compared to any other store in the area, this independent boutique has product after product that is unabashedly beautiful. The store itself isn’t huge, but we were impressed by how all the (GORGEOUS) earrings were neatly placed in straight lines, so you could easily spot just what captures your fancy. The same goes for the completely OTT, yet delightfully whimsical jewellery sets, you never miss a piece while you’re here because the display is pretty much immaculate. As we laid eyes on the jewellery, we noticed a healthy mix of classic jhumkas, baalis and kundan work, offset by lovely edgy jewellery made with druzy, agate and baroque elements. We’re gonna be honest, it was the edgier stuff that we fell hard for! The range for earrings starts at a modest INR 1,200 (It’s all 92.5% German silver) and is perfect for OTT occasions/random days when you want to dress it up. We hear they try to keep the designs super contemporary, and that’s a smart choice, because that ensures that they pair well with Indian and Western clothes. There’s rings, bracelets, and neckpieces to choose from as well. Clothes wise, they’ve got mostly kurtas, and the range covers classic workwear (think pastel tones with stripes) and they’ve got heavily embroidered ones, too. The range starts at INR 1495 and can go up pretty high. The best part about Cuts N Stones is the fact that they can customize the jewellery for you! So reach out to ‘em about that ONE outfit you can’t seem to get perfect accessories for, or to create custom pieces that’ll bring any ensemble to life.