Don't Want To Go Alone? Five Cycling Groups In Mumbai To Get You Rolling

You would be surprised to know that this is one of the largest cycling groups in the world. Started way back in 2009, the group has over 11,000 members and has a vibrant culture of promoting cycling as a way of life in the city.

The MCE group page on Facebook is the single portal for all cycling news, events, rides, cyclist networking and a lot more. The group is managed by Chetan Shah.

