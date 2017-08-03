Mumbai has a number of cycling groups, active & bustling with energy. These cycling groups help to connect the cycling community in the city and are also vital for helping new riders to take up the sport through formal and informal mentoring. Some of the more prominent cycling groups are given below: which one are you joining?
Don't Want To Go Alone? Five Cycling Groups In Mumbai To Get You Rolling
Ten-Second Takeaway
Mumbai Cycling Enthusiasts
You would be surprised to know that this is one of the largest cycling groups in the world. Started way back in 2009, the group has over 11,000 members and has a vibrant culture of promoting cycling as a way of life in the city.
The MCE group page on Facebook is the single portal for all cycling news, events, rides, cyclist networking and a lot more. The group is managed by Chetan Shah.
Click here to check out their Facebook page.
Pedal Bunnies
This group rides from Juhu largely. It has over 120 members, and they conduct daily rides with distances varying from 30 kms up to 100 kms on weekends. This group has riders from Borivali till Bandra, and is very famous as an extremely punctual group. The group is headed by Krish Captain.
Click here to check out their Facebook page.
Lake City Pedalers
This group rides from Thane and was started with a cycling veteran Jose George. The groups boasts of over 200 members and conducts rides as well as riding events and races. In case you live around that part of the city, then this one is ideal for your you.
Click here to check out their Facebook page.
Ghatkopar Cyclist Club
This group started in 2015 and conducts rides from Ghatkopar. It is very helpful to have experienced and new riders as a part of the group, and that make their ride all the more fun. The group is headed by Pankit Fariya.
Click here to check out their Facebook page.
Cycling For Foodies
Similarly Mumbai has a number of cycling groups, largely working through specific areas as well as specialised interests. A very interesting group, run by self confessed foodie Sunil Gandhi is known as Cycling For Foodies. As the name suggests, this group conducts rides with food as the main enticement. The group riders will generally ride to a prominent eatery, have a great time and return back. Distance is no stopper for a great foodie.
Click here to check out their Facebook page.
Comments (0)