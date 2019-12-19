Dabba Watch: Level Up Desk Lunch With Pho And Nutella Crepes

They have a daily menu which has dishes like grilled pesto chicken with veggies and roasted carrot mash, Vietnamese rice paper wraps with soy chilli dressing, comforting Pho from Vietnam and Nutella crepes with almonds for dessert.

We’re quite excited about their all-day breakfast which offers options like Spinach caramelised onion white egg omelette with bread & baked beans and herb pepper omelette with chicken sausages & bread. All day breakfasts are life.

For those who would like to subscribe to them, they have a one-time pre-order method that takes care of our weekly breakfast, lunch or dinner. All we need to do is call them and pre-order meals with for the week, with an option to select the preferred delivery time and customisation.