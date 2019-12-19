Dabba Watch: Get The Authentic Bohri Experience Minus The Food Coma

Conventionally, a thaal is a huge plate that members of a Bohri Muslim family gather around, sit on the floor, and eat from. A thaal has four flavours – the kharaas {savoury}, meethaas {sweet}, jaman {main course} and a salad, which they jokingly call a ‘scam’ salad as one would say it’s anything but healthy.

The Bohri Kitchen has miniaturised and captured this very concept in their box service which contains a Russian cutlet with shredded chicken, dudhi halwa for the main course, a traditional Bohri dum biryani {you can choose either chicken or mutton}, and a Kashmiri aloo salad – which they claim we’ll either love or hate – no two ways about it. Vegetarians, all hope is not lost as TBK plans to have greener options in their thaal in about 2 months as well.

TBK offers same-day delivery for orders placed in areas between Colaba to Worli. If you work or live anywhere between Bandra to Andheri or Powai, the delivery will be carried out on the next day.