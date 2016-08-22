Dabba Watch: Grab Vegan And No-Carb Meals For Lunch With Herbivore

Herbivore is a service to spoil vegetarians for choice, so that they don’t have to look for the green dot any more. Each tiffin box has four elements – a salad, two parts of main course and either a soup or drink like fresh lemonade or soup.

The types of food can vary from a Greek watermelon and arugula salad one meal to a delicious stuffed bao the other. They love to experiment and keeping adding food to the menu, so you can expect the unexpected, which is another term for, well, pad Thai, laccha paratha or even sushi. They make amazing khao suey, vegetable biryani, Thai curry, and Amritsari chhole.

Apart from that we can also pick from a type of meal plan – from a wholesome meal {which is healthy, grain-based, non-vegan food}, a vegan meal {which eliminates any dairy element} or a no-carbs meal {which they usually provide for dinner}, and all of this is used with cold-pressed oil, palm sugar or pink salt. They will even start a breakfast service after a couple of months’ time.

And did we mention? No dish is repeated for 30 days.