Dabba Watch: My Pure Path For Dairy, Oil And Sugar-Free Lunch Delivery

My Pure Path is a vegan, sugar-free, oil-free, non-dairy and gluten-free lunch delivery service offered across Mumbai city – something for the health-nut to watch out for.
Healthy: Just A State Of Mind?
This lunch service was started off by Mayavi Khandelwal, who used to suffer from diabetes hypertension and wanted to cut back on her medications and treatments. Hence came about the vegan, sugar-free, dairy-free, oil-free and gluten-free lifestyle that she and her family have been following for almost two years now.
This diet, which is an integral part of her life, therefore, formed the crux of this tiffin service. By offering a set lunch meal that is freshly prepared everyday with organic ingredients and devoid of any usage of oil, sugar or dairy, My Pure Path is letting people indulge in detoxification, well-being and mostly, eating out with a conscience. Best bit? They deliver pan-Mumbai including areas in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vashi.
Chow Down
To get this tiffin system, you need to just call them up and they will get back to you with all the information via email or over the phone itself. As of now, they offer two types of subscription. Either you can opt for the 10-day trial for INR 2,250 plus additional dabbawala delivery charges {between INR 400 to INR 1,500}. The second option is the monthly subscription offering daily meals priced at INR 200 plus additional delivery charges.
The meal package has five items in the box – a salad, soup, main course, a drink and dessert/snack. The lunch though is set, changes daily and has a myriad of dishes one gets to taste day after day. From vegan pizzas to Thai curries, proso millet khicdi with fresh veggies, jowar rotis, herbed breads and so much more. With the right amount of flavours and spices, we don’t think dabbas in Mumbai could get healthier than this.
So, We're Saying...
If you, like us, are tired of exhausting all the options of opting for a stable dabbawalla owing to the floating oil and copious amount of spices in the food, My Pure Path is your-go-to dabba fix. It’s organic, freshly made and promotes a healthy diet that has us feeling less guilty for skipping lunges and squats every single day.
#LBBTip
The current prices will be revised October 1st onwards, so make sure to call them up while signing up for the subscription from that date onward.
