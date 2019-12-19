Dabba Watch: My Pure Path For Dairy, Oil And Sugar-Free Lunch Delivery

This lunch service was started off by Mayavi Khandelwal, who used to suffer from diabetes hypertension and wanted to cut back on her medications and treatments. Hence came about the vegan, sugar-free, dairy-free, oil-free and gluten-free lifestyle that she and her family have been following for almost two years now.

This diet, which is an integral part of her life, therefore, formed the crux of this tiffin service. By offering a set lunch meal that is freshly prepared everyday with organic ingredients and devoid of any usage of oil, sugar or dairy, My Pure Path is letting people indulge in detoxification, well-being and mostly, eating out with a conscience. Best bit? They deliver pan-Mumbai including areas in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vashi.