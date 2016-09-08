Dabba Watch: Keep It Vegan With Pad Thai Salad And Spinach Methi Rice

Vegan Bites is a healthy tiffin food delivery service that can be ordered at home or work. They do 100% vegan food which is free of heavy spices and oil made using fresh veggies and organic ingredients.

They offer two types of tiffin subscription currently. The first involves seven items in a meal out of which we can choose five items. This includes a salad, a snack or a starter, grain item {rice or roti}, a curry dish or a vegetable dish, and choice between a drink or soup. Similarly, the second subscription offers a non-carbohydrate meal option that includes two salads {one veggie and one with sprouts}, a soup and a snack to munch on. They often do all sorts of cuisines and a variety of dishes like raw mango salad, Pad Thai salad, beetroot cutlet with mint chutney, spinach methi rice and more.