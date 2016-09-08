Looking for a healthy, non-greasy tiffin option for lunch? Vegan Bites should be on your speed dial for it offers vegan and nutritious freshly-cooked food for home delivery.
Dabba Watch: Keep It Vegan With Pad Thai Salad And Spinach Methi Rice
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Chow Down
Vegan Bites is a healthy tiffin food delivery service that can be ordered at home or work. They do 100% vegan food which is free of heavy spices and oil made using fresh veggies and organic ingredients.
They offer two types of tiffin subscription currently. The first involves seven items in a meal out of which we can choose five items. This includes a salad, a snack or a starter, grain item {rice or roti}, a curry dish or a vegetable dish, and choice between a drink or soup. Similarly, the second subscription offers a non-carbohydrate meal option that includes two salads {one veggie and one with sprouts}, a soup and a snack to munch on. They often do all sorts of cuisines and a variety of dishes like raw mango salad, Pad Thai salad, beetroot cutlet with mint chutney, spinach methi rice and more.
How Does It Work?
To start the subscription it’s best to either call them up or send them an email at info@veganbites.in and they will start your subscription. For a one month subscription a meal is priced at INR 270 per meal which comes up to INR 5,400/INR 6,480 {inclusive of VAT}. Delivery charges are extra and there will be a refundable deposit of INR 650 for the boxes. However, if you want to sample it first, you can take up the 10-day trial which is for INR 3,150.
So, We're Saying...
Want to keep a track on your lifestyle and take dietary measures to be on the right track? Go for Vegan Bites – it’s healthy and sorts out lunch worries.
Timings: 8am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays
#LBBTip
They send the food menu a week in advance via mail so you know what to expect.
