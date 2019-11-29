Sway With Me: Try Salsa, Kizomba, Freestyle And More To Get You Through The Season

If norms are the last thing you and your partner follow and prefer mixing things up, choose freestyle. A mix of everything from hip-hop, Bollywood and even disco, it’s a no rules activity. Although people usually think of street or club dancing when they hear the term “freestyle dance,” individuals use various improvisational techniques in many different genres. They can make up moves in styles such as jazz, belly dance, hip hop, blues, break dance, jumpstyle, folk and electronic dance, just to name a few.

