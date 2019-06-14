Say No To Boring Dates: Dancing Nights To Hit Up With Your Partner

Every Tuesday night our this celeb hangout gets taken over by the strains of Latin music. You'll get to watch talented performers taking over the dance floor, as well as grabbing your partner by the hand and trying out some of those dance moves for yourself. It's a bit of social dancing, mixed in with Latin styles like Bachata, Salsa, Mambo, plus Jive, Kizomba and more. Organised by DanceCentral, these events are free entry and doors open at 9p. We suggest you dress up for a night out here.