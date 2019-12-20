Momos, Thukpas And More: This Himalayan Kitchen Is Whipping A Storm

The Darjeeling is a Himalayan food hub in Mumbai located in Veera Desai. True to its name, this eatery brings down a piece of the hills with it.

They serve amazing momos and thukpas, which are a must try. They offer Tibetan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Chinese delicacies, so feel free to gorge on it all, especially since every item on the menu is pocket-friendly. A plate of chicken steamed momos will cost you INR 130, while the veg steamed momos are priced at INR 100 (and they have fried variants as well).

The thukpas range between INR 120 to INR 200. Over and beyond this, they also have thaipo (Tibetan buns stuffed with chicken/pork and eggs), kawri (handmade Tibetan macaroni in soup), and phalays (Tibetan flat bread with various stuffing).

And to wash it all down, they have the iconic Darjeeling tea variety ranging from black tea (first flush and second flush), white tea, green tea and, the most popular, lavender and hibiscus tea.