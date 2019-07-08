Book This Experience To See Beautiful Waterfalls Along The Path

Monsoon arrives with green landscapes and waterfalls. Image a trek that is completely downhill with beautiful waterfalls along the path. Forest so thick that the sunray doesn't reach the ground. You are so high up in the mountains it is like walking In the cloud. Andharban trek by Treks & Trails offers you all this in one package. It is the most happening trek during monsoon with hundreds of trekkers visiting the jungle located near Pimpri. The trail is very long and always covered in fog taking help of local guide is advised. Pro tip: Prior forest permission is required for this trek. You can contact the Tamhini forest office. Rs 130 is forest entry fees per person payable after you receive authorisation from the department.