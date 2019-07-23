This Vintage Themed Bar Offer Some Interesting Fusion Recipes & Drinks

The 12th Floor is decent in size with a dark and rustic theme used. The vintage-looking bar is placed perfectly and the seatings are comfortable with the wooden table which looks nice. They have seatings available for all size of groups and private seating area is also available. Overall I loved the ambience as it is dark and the music played is super loud which I liked. The menu revolves around a lot of North Indian dishes and fusion is also created in some recipes which I found good. Apart from this, they have Oriental and Continental options as well. Options are great for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are high and quantity is less but it's similar to every such kind of place so can't complain. Also, mocktails menu needs more addition. What We Had, Appetizers: -Zafrani Mushrooms. -Grilled Prawns with Madras Curry. Mains: -Chicken Tikka Mac & Cheese. Desserts: -Chai Crème Brulee. -Baked Cheesecake. Mocktails: -Virgin Pinacolada. -Kiwi Apple Iceland. -Virgin Mojito. -Virgin Orange Caprioska.