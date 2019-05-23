A Perfect Date Decor At This Pretty Restaurant In Mumbai

Mansion Bar & Lounge: This gem which is in Mulund. You get surprised that how can such a nice place be present in the industrial area of Mulund. We had such an amazing time with live Music and the romantic ambience. They had beautiful flowers on all the tables. This place is located on the 5th floor with an open Rooftop seating area which is the best part of this place. The ambience is superb and so beautiful you feel like staying there itself. The Brunch Food was simply outstanding I must say. We tried so many dishes from the Brunch Menu. They make it easier for you by serving smaller portions so that you can try a variety of dishes. We tried the following: DRINKS: Rose Wine Sparkling Wine BREAKFAST MENU: Yoghurt Parfait Nutella Pancake Blueberry Muffin Baked Pao Bhaji Loved all of them especially the Nutella Pancake and the Pao Bhaji. SMALL PLATES: Hummus and Lavash Cheese and Jalapeno Tikki Beetroot Salad Mediterranean Salad Bharwan Mushroom The Salads were so nice I went for another one. But the winner for me is the Hummus and Lavash, being a big Hummus lover I ordered this dish thrice. MAIN COURSE: Chilli Flat Noodles Red Thai Curry Veg Pulao Beetroot and Walnut Risotto The Chilli flat noodles stole our heart. Perfectly balanced Chinese flavours in the noodles made it so yummy. DESSERTS: Apple Cheesecake Strawberry Rabdi Strawberry Cream Tart Three great desserts to end our amazing brunch was definitely quite an idea. We loved all the three of them but my personal favorite was the "Rabdi".