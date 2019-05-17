Date Night Set Right At White Charcoal

White Charcoal, situated at the Empresa Hotel in Lokhandwala, redefines class and perfection. Though it is right in the middle of the city, you feel certain tranquillity as though you're away from all the hustle bustle of Mumbai. With suave black and white interiors with a hint of pink and purple, this place exudes elegance. The name White Charcoal itself being a contrasting concept is truly reflected aesthetically through its interiors. The tables are beautifully set and the bar too is neat and visible straight from all parts of the restaurant. White Charcoal is all about the beauty of food in its presentation and taste. The menu is set by MasterChef Ajay Chopra and seamlessly integrates modern elements with traditional Indian delicacies. The whole menu reflects the modernization of Indian culture through the years in the form of ingredients sourced locally and globally. The use of the freshest ingredients along with unique, off the table spices and the use of cold pressed oil instead of the normal one gives it a healthier approach than any other restaurant. Before the meal commenced, we were presented with a White Charcoal which gives us the aroma and essence of the whole place through our noses. The meal started with Mango mousse as an amuse-bouche, serving as a palette cleanser before tasting other delicacies. A ball of mango mousse topped with some chaat masala which bursts in your mouth, filling it with sweet mango flavour. We ordered : Dahi Bhalla Ice cream: 4/5 Curd ice cream mixed with the bhalla plays with your mind as the taste is the same as a traditional Dahi bhalla but the texture is so different and creamy. This is accompanied with tamarind sheets instead of tamarind chutney and served with the other traditional namkeen garnishes of Dahi bhalla. Kathiyawadi edamame samosa: 5/5 Thin pastry samosas stuffed with flavour packed edamame beans in Kathiyawadi style. This is served Mushroom Hummus and this is honestly the star of the plate with a burst of the much-needed umami taste. Tipole sauce, mint mustard and Shitake mushrooms are served on the side. Paneer fritter Chaat: 3.5/5 A different take on samosa, stuffed with the traditional potato filling and paneer steaks, deep fried with batter around it. This is served with Date chutney, Rose raita and Kurkuri bhindi which balances the whole dish. The portion size is huge and this gets a little heavy towards the end. Taste of Himalaya: 5/5 The quintessential taste of Himalayas starting from Uttarakhand has blown our minds! A traditional green Saag comprising of Khatta Palak, Sarson, Bathua, Dill leaves, is a winter delicacy in North India. The special part about this is that instead of using Mustard seeds (Rai) for Tadka, they use Jakhya, which is imported from Uttarakhand. There is also an Aloo subzi which uses baby potatoes which ate smashed and directly cooked with Northern spices. This deceptively simple dish is served with three multigrain rotis. Ambala Shahi Paneer and Chur Chur Naan: 4/5 Shahi paneer dim sums served is dramatically at our table by pouring the gravy. It is served Mozzarella cream, edible tulips and the paneer is made from scratch in the kitchen. This is best accompanied by the crispy Chur Chur Naan. Berry Forest: 4.5/5 Any sweet lover's dream, this dessert has raspberry ginger filling covered with white Chocolate mousse, with meringue, beetroot sponge, blueberries and red currants. Anyone who loves berries must try this. Charcoal Mary: 4/5 If you like your Mocktail on the spicier end, this tomato juice based spicy drink, reminiscent of a Bloody Mary is just right for you. It is garnished with Charcoal Nachos. Mango and Mint Lemonade: 5/5 Straight out of their seasonal Special menu, this drink is the perfect accompaniment for your meal with fresh mango pieces and mint to refresh you. Guava Chilli Ice cream: 4/5 Freshly made Guava chilli ice cream served with chilli powder and fresh guava pieces is our pick for the season. This place is redefining the fine dining scene in Mumbai and this is the best place for you to take your significant other for a special meal.