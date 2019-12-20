Spend Time With Your Foodie Friends At This Amazing Outlet In Juhu!

If you are looking for a dainty place with great service and tasty food for your next date night - Head to Mangini Ferra. Mangii Ferra is situated in Juhu but it is very close to the west of Andheri station. For starters, we had the scallops on a bed of mash in butter sauce. It was fresh and delicious. We also had the avocado chicken salad and the poached pear salad. We paired this with the fruity plum cocktail which again was superb. We had some amazing sangria which was fresh and fruity along with some four-cheese ravioli. The ravioli was loaded with cheese stuffing served in a pesto sauce. Delectable. We also had the tenderloin steak which was served on a bed of jacked potatoes and sautéd baby spinach. Served with authentic red wine reduced sauce, it was amazing. Had this with the Espresso Martini, superb pairing. We also have Tiramisu. One of the best I've ever had and a handsome serving too. We also had the delicious sticky toffee pudding served with vanilla ice cream. The service was impeccable and professionally done. Love the ambience and the food along with the service. This place is absolutely value for money. Perfect for a date night and quiet anniversary celebrations.