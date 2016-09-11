We know how hard it is to look for a good vegetarian place to eat when planning the next date; either they’re offering the same old limited vegetarian dishes, or are aren’t as classy as you want your date night to be. So we checked out a few restaurants for good vegetarian food, so your research for ‘Where to’ for the next date ends here with us.
#LBBBestOf: Date Spots For The Vegetarian Romantics
Quattro
Their menu serves up vegetarian Italian fare with an Indian twist.
Why We Love It
Think candlelight, polite service, a soothing ambience and beautiful-looking vegetarian food. Yes, there’s more to veg food than paneer, and this place is proof. Indulge {together, maybe?} in their cheese fondue and artisanal bread, the Formaggio pasta with mushroom, or even try their wood-baked pizzas. For desserts, we loved the tiramisu, served with a twist {coffee caviar, topped with cream}, and their collection of fine wine; white, red and rose.
#LBBTip: Book a table in advance, to avoid disappointing yourself and your date.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Breeze Lounge
A rooftop restaurant with a gorgeous view of the Powai lake, we think this place is the ideal date night location.
What We Love
The view and the casual seating arrangement. For a city like Mumbai, there’s nothing more romantic than a view of an open lake and a view of the city skyline. Sit there and take in the breeze.
We found their food and bar menu nothing out of the ordinary, but a big thumbs up for the ambience and music. Heads up, on a really warm humid day, the open air space can get annoying. We loved the vegetarian selection for dishes like five spice rice and corn cheese cigar rolls.
#LBBTip: They don’t take reservations, so we recommend heading there before 8pm to get the seats with a view. Also, they have a dress code, so sorry fellas, shorts and bermudas will result in denied entry.
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
Burma Burma
What better date place than Burma Burma to be blown away by traditional Burmese food? We love their menu, and the variety of authentic Burmese dishes they offer.
What We Love
The authenticity of the recipes and the folksy decor. Up your dating game and get full points for choosing the perfect restaurant for bae. They even serve in aesthetically pleasing pots and plates which are decorated made of clay.
We tried their Burma Burma Oh No Khow Suey {coconut milk, veggies and oodles of noodles}, avocado ice cream with honey caviar, and ended it with a nice cup of Burmese tea. For lighter bites, try their tea leaf salad.
#LBBTip: If you’re not sure what to order, just ask the knowledgeable waiters for a recommendation.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Spesso Gourmet Kitchen
Spice up your date, and head over to the aptly named Spesso Gourmet Kitchen for some gourmet vegetarian dishes.
What We Love
The tables are lined in long rows, making for a cosy and communal ambience. With their varied range of Mexican dishes, from the Chef’s special 7 layered Mexican shots to Kung Pao Cottage cheese { with all the right spices}, and of course an extensive dessert menu, they have no shortage of herbivore delights.
Heads up, they don’t serve alcohol, but check out their FreakShake. It’s deliciously creamy and chocolaty.
#LBBTip: Try the Hazelnut Chocolate Pot, it’s a gastronomical treat for the eyes and the stomach.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
