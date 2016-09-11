LBBBestOf: Date Spots For The Vegetarian Romantics

A rooftop restaurant with a gorgeous view of the Powai lake, we think this place is the ideal date night location.

What We Love



The view and the casual seating arrangement. For a city like Mumbai, there’s nothing more romantic than a view of an open lake and a view of the city skyline. Sit there and take in the breeze.

We found their food and bar menu nothing out of the ordinary, but a big thumbs up for the ambience and music. Heads up, on a really warm humid day, the open air space can get annoying. We loved the vegetarian selection for dishes like five spice rice and corn cheese cigar rolls.

#LBBTip: They don’t take reservations, so we recommend heading there before 8pm to get the seats with a view. Also, they have a dress code, so sorry fellas, shorts and bermudas will result in denied entry.