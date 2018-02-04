We all have those days when our bank account looks at us and laughs. And quite honestly, being broke is completely manageable…unless you have a partner and a “date night” is a necessity. Broke dating is both challenging and fun, and there’s a lot that can be done with limited cash. Here, we set a budget of INR 200, racked our brains a bit and came up with these easy and cheap solutions.
Our Guide To Going On A Date In Mumbai For Under INR 200
Wander Around Town On A Cycle
Nestled in 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba, Happy Cycles is a 120-year-old cycle shop, that houses over 100 different cycles that are given on rent. For INR 100 per hour {can be negotiated down to INR 75}, you can simply hop on to the cycle and ride around town, exploring little nooks and corners. Carry along some coffee in a thermos, find a spot around Gateway of India, and get your date started.
Watch A Film For Cheap Or For Free
For a ticket as cheap as INR 100, you could head to Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra or one of the many other single screen theatres in the city. Add in some garam samosas and Coke to make it a complete experience. And you know what? You could even watch a movie for free. Head to Alliance Francaise de Bombay, NCPA, India Culture Lab or Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum and sit with your date for any of ther free movie screenings.
Go Second-Hand Book Shopping
If you both love books, and if hunting for old classics is your idea of a good date, then it doesn’t get better than the second-hand book shopping trail near Flora Fountain. Pick from classics such as Pride And Prejudice, Little Women, and Franz Kafka or get special edition collections of comics like Calvin & Hobbes and Asterix. There’s no dearth of authors on these streets and the prices are still as good as they were 10 years ago.
Grab Lunch At Madeena
If you both love food, especially non-vegetarian, and don’t mind gorging on he flavours of Kerala, then you should head to Madeena at Dadar East. This tiny eatery cooks up a mean crab curry for just INR 55. Yes! Their mutton masala for INR 75 is another hit. Trust us, a meal for two for INR 200 is all that you need.
Stuff Yourself With Pav Bhaji And Pani Puri
Ganesh Visarjan is a big affair, but there’s a way to find some quiet time amidst the noise if you’re at Chowpatty. Go with your date to the pav bhaji or pani puri stalls and chow down the flavours of Chowpatty for as low as INR 25. The varieties of pav bhaji will make choosing very difficult.
