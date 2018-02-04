Nestled in 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba, Happy Cycles is a 120-year-old cycle shop, that houses over 100 different cycles that are given on rent. For INR 100 per hour {can be negotiated down to INR 75}, you can simply hop on to the cycle and ride around town, exploring little nooks and corners. Carry along some coffee in a thermos, find a spot around Gateway of India, and get your date started.

