Need A Break? Book This Beautiful Hotel, Meluha The Fern

Needed a break from routine. So decided to stay at Melhua The Fern Meluha The Fern is located at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Meluha the Fern is the only five-star hotel in the world with an Ecotel Certification. Once we reached the Hotel Duty Manager( Mr Monty) very patiently answered our queries. He also informed about services we can avail. Meluha The Fern is also celebrating their 10th anniversary. Where you get a chance to win their complimentary services.A good way to thank customers. The front staff was welcoming. They were all smiling and ready to help. One of the staff members guided us to our room. She also explained how the controls work in the room. Our room was spectacular with a beautiful view. Comfy bed and TV. They also offer complimentary welcome drinks and fruit platter. The bathroom was also well maintained. Towels, napkins, bathrobe and toiletries were also available. After relaxing we decided to hit the Gym. It is located on 7 th floor. Well equipped gym, very well maintained. The same floor has a spa where you can relax and unwind. They also have an open swimming pool at the rooftop. In the afternoon we had lunch at Tiara. Tiara is located at the ground floor of Meluha The Fern. It serves some amazing buffet. They also have a beautiful bar on the corner. The seating arrangement is quite comfy. I especially loved the varieties of the desserts they offered. A must visit the place. A day well spent at Meluha The Fern. I will highly recommend this place. From front desk till the time we checked out everything was just perfect. Thank you to the team of Meluha The Fern.