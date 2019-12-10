Aren't we all crazy about deals? Be it a Super Sale Bonanza, or a discount at your favourite place to eat, we're always looking around like hawks. We combed through the deals that are on offer this month and put together some of the best ones that caught our fancy. Read on for more!
Love A Good Bargain? Check Out These Awesome Deals
For Fashion: AND, Infiniti Malad
Anita Dongre's pret-a-porter brand, AND has a great collection of chic western clothing for both office, casual and party wear. They have an ongoing offer in store where if you spend a certain amount you get additional products at a great discount.
The Deal: Flat 20% off on select merchandise till December 15
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
For All-Round Shopping: Seawoods Grand Central, Navi Mumbai
Seawoods Grand Central is a mall in Navi Mumbai that has a wide assortment of international brands and boutiques, plus entertainment and dining options. They have a wide variety of offers to choose from across brands.
The Deal: Participating stores are offering a variety of discounts through the mid-season sale season.
For Clothing: Cotton World, Across Outlets
Cotton World's got a fab collection of clothing for men and women. What makes their collection great is that it's perfectly suited to our climate and their clothes are crafted in breathable fabrics. They've got casual wear - we love their pretty tops and cotton dresses, and they've also got formals for workwear - think shirts and comfortable but stylish trousers.
The Deal: They are offering upto 60% off their collection for their mid-season sale. This is available across all outlets.
- upwards: ₹ 1000
For Food: Growels 101
Growels 101 in Kandivali has a wide array of high-street shops and both Indian and international brands under one roof. Besides shopping, the mall also has a PVR Cinemas and a Timezone as well.The Deal: Head to the food court at Growels 101 every Tuesday for their Thoos Day deal. They are offering flat 40 percent off at participating eateries including Eatalia, Malgudi, Sbarro, Cafe Bollywood and more.
For Bag Lovers: Hidesign
Hidesign is an Indian brand that makes beautiful pure leather bags. They are running an offer across outlets till December 20 as part of their Christmas Festive Offer.
The Deal: They are offering cashback on purchases from INR 1000 (on purchase of INR 6,000) upto cashback of INR 5000 (on purchase of INR 15,000)
- upwards: ₹ 1500
Wacoal, Infiniti Mall
Wacoal, Japanese luxe lingerie brand known for their combination of quality, function and fit is offering a great deal this festive season. And since we all know exactly how expensive lingerie can be, we're always super excited when we find a good bargain.
The Deal: Buy 2 Get 20% Off, Buy 3 Get 30% Off
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Sukho Thai, Colaba
We all need some pampering every now and then. And what better way to get a little relaxation in your mid-week stress that to book a foot massage. Sukho Thai at Colaba is offering a deal every Wednesday on their 90-minute therapies.
The Deal: Buy one get one free on all foot massage therapies above 90 minutes
- upwards: ₹ 1000
Tommy Hilfiger, Vama
Tommy Hilfiger is offering a special offer on their clothing till December 19. If you love their casual, wearable style then head on over.
The Deal: Flat 30% off on 2 woven tops or dresses at Vama in Peddar Road.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
