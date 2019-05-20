Decent Decor, Lively Ambience, Live Dj, Delicious Food, Signature Cocktails At Reasonable Prices

36 Downtown Restobar has recently opened in Kemp’s Corner & offers a casual dining/ bar experience serving North Indian, Chinese & Thai cuisine. Decent Decor, Lively Ambience, Live DJ, Delicious Food, Signature Cocktails @ reasonable prices A great place to catch up with family and friends where you can munch on tasty food, sip on drinks while dancing on foot tapping numbers and having a blast without burning a hole in your pocket.
Cooler & Mocktail variety could improve
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
