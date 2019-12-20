Deco Aro is for those who like their houses to look good and smell better. Located on Waterfield Road in Bandra, the shop boasts of a range of table lamps, wall art, vases, potpourri, diffusers and more. They also have floral arrangement and floral bouquets that you could give to your ‘but flowers don’t last’ kind of spouse.

A home’s smell definitely defines its personality and even if it’s not in the best of shape, a good oil/camphor diffuser can make all the difference. You can buy potpourri potlis (INR 350 for a pack of two), scented diffusers (INR 699), glass candles (INR 250 onwards) at Deco Aro, to keep your house smelling fresh this summer.

If you realize the importance of a good-looking, good-smelling home, Deco Aro is where we’ll see you.

