Kamala Mills Has Yet Another Outlet One Needs To Stop By For Yum Food & Drinks

London Taxi is known for their great hospitality and the mouth-watering food and luscious drink they serve. They serve Modern Indian, Asian & British Cuisines with some delectable bar bites. The staff was very courteous and friendly towards us and the service was also very fast. They have very rich decor with some very appealing bar counter. The best dish I had was Butter Garlic Prawns and can say it was the best butter garlic prawns I have ever had in my life. It was tossed in creamy garlic sauce served with aioli. Also had their Jalapeno Cheddar chicken tikka, Chicken tikka filled with Cheddar cheese and served with bell pepper, couli, aioli and berry chutney. In Drinks, I tried their Divine Passion a heavenly drink Gin based infused with passion fruit, chilli syrup and orange juice. Also, their LT Oreo shake is for one would crave for. Thick shake topped with an Oreo biscuit! Also tried their Bombay Kheema with smoked tandoori pao, Mutton Kheema topped with half fry omelette and served with tandoori pao and homemade red chilli pickle & burnt garlic raita. It was just so yummy! And to end of had Dark Belgian Chocolate Whiskey Mousse, salted chocolate and whiskey mousse served in Malibu soup. Overall the place is just value for money and best place to hang out in Kamala Mills Compound.