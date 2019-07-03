Chhole Bhature, Anyone? Five Mumbai Eateries That Delhi-Lovers Have To Hit Up

Want to know what paradise is? It is treating yourself at Cream Centre. This eatery serves you the best chole bhature. The finger-licking pickles and buttery chhole with two fluffy, steaming bhature are just what the stomach needs. Cream Centre has also won awards for this dish. Foodies, listen up! they are also known for their top-notch cheesy and creamy nachos. A meal for two here will cost INR 1,600.

#LBBTip: Also try their Punjabi samosa, onion rings and sizzlers.