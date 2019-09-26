North Indian Delicacies At Its Best At This Stunning Restaurant In Marol

Had been at Delhi Highway with family for dinner and this the place for vegetarian foodies. With amazing ambience. Delhi highway is located at times square Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai. Talking about the place: Nice place for big groups family and friends Birthday parties and beautiful evenings. Big tables are available. The place is good. Ambience is lit Food: Food is great in taste. Different types of varieties in starters are offered here. Sizzler starters are good I had, Mocktails: 1. Jumping monkey 2. Fruit punch Chaat: 1. Aloo Tikki Chaat Starter 1. Pesto Mini Roll Main Course 1. Veg Kadai & Garlic butter Naan Dessert 1. Shahi Tukda 2. Phirni Services: Services are too slow. Had to wait 45 to 50 minutes for a starter and finally ordered another one and it too took a long time Overall good