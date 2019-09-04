Head To Delhi Highway For Awesome Chaats & Paranthas

Delhi Highway is located very close to Marol metro station. Good Fine-dine restaurant to try Pure Vegetarian food. Visited them for Lunch on a weekday, was still fully packed. Coming to the F&B we tried a lot of dishes, -Mocca Mint Slush: A nice blend of Chocolate syrup with milk and ice-cream. -Mushroom Cheese Soup: Hot and perfectly made Mushroom soup. Had a relishing taste of parmesan cheese in it. -Sizzling Platter: Combination of Paneer tikka, Veg Sheek kabab, Baby Potato, and Mushroom Tandoored well and served on a sizzling platter. -Delhi Highway Chaat Gaadi: A platter of Chaat which had 4 Golgappa shots, Ragda with mini kulcha and mini Raj Kachori. -Pesto Mini Tandoori Rolls: A very different starter made of bread with stuffed Cheese and bell peppers. Loved the taste and the overall tandoor aroma. -Galli Parathe Wali Combo: Ordered a Paneer Paratha which came with Dal makhani, Chole & Bondi Raita. -Kesariya Firni: This was more like a Kheer then a Firni. Thought the taste was good, it could have been better for sure like a Kulhad wali Firni. -Jalebi With Rabdi: Nice hot crispy jalebi served with chilled rabdi. Loved the taste. A Must-Try dessert out here.