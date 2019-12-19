Gorge On To Amazing North Indian Delicacies In Adarsh Nagar

Casual Dining

Butter Chicken Factory

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

480-B, Opp. Marks & Spencer’s, Kavi Ram Basakhetre Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Small little outlet based on the by lanes of Andheri link road opposite to the marks and Spencer’s showroom is the Butter Chicken Factory. Serving some amazing authentic North Indian style food which is finger-licking good and most importantly economical. We tried the much talked about butter chicken. This one was too good not overly creamy or sweet had the nice Punjabi taste to it and loved the aromatic spices used. We enjoyed this with the chur chur naan and the pineapple raita loved the crispy naan and the delicious raita too. Up next we tried the chicken Sheekh kebabs so juicy and well made I would highly recommend. Also the kulcha the Sindhi chana and the ma ki daal were top notch. This place serves some amazing vegetarian food don’t go by its name. The vegetable biryani here was to die for. Also, don’t miss out on the shikanji the Rose lassi and the gulkand icecream.

What Could Be Better?

Everything was too good

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Other Outlets

Butter Chicken Factory

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Silver Croft Building, Shop 7, 16th & 33rd Road Junction, Bandra West, Mumbai

Butter Chicken Factory

Inorbit Mall, Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

Inorbit Mall, 2nd Floor, F-12, New Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

