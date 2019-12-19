Gorge On To Amazing North Indian Delicacies In Adarsh Nagar

Small little outlet based on the by lanes of Andheri link road opposite to the marks and Spencer’s showroom is the Butter Chicken Factory. Serving some amazing authentic North Indian style food which is finger-licking good and most importantly economical. We tried the much talked about butter chicken. This one was too good not overly creamy or sweet had the nice Punjabi taste to it and loved the aromatic spices used. We enjoyed this with the chur chur naan and the pineapple raita loved the crispy naan and the delicious raita too. Up next we tried the chicken Sheekh kebabs so juicy and well made I would highly recommend. Also the kulcha the Sindhi chana and the ma ki daal were top notch. This place serves some amazing vegetarian food don’t go by its name. The vegetable biryani here was to die for. Also, don’t miss out on the shikanji the Rose lassi and the gulkand icecream.