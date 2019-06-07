With Phenomenal Ambience & Great Food! Swing By This Place In Bandra East

We were served with a welcome drink- Kashmiri kawa. We ordered AN ODE TO KIPLING- it is a blend of Vodka, pomegranate seeds, cranberry juice & orange bitters: along with a mocktail- DATE & PINEAPPLE SHERBET which was a combination of Dates, jaggery & pineapple. Both, the cocktail and mocktail were well prepared and tasted really well. Out of the starters, the most unique one was CHUKANDAR-E-SHAMMI which were kebabs stuffed with beetroot, Bengal gram, yoghurt & cheese. It was extremely soft, almost melted in my mouth. One of the mains that we had was BHARWAN KADHAI- which is a speciality of Uttar Pradesh; it was made of stuffed vegetables- tomatoes, okra, small brinjals, big chillies: served with sweet & sour curry. It was really delicious, especially the gravy. We had this with ZAFRANI TAFTOON & BAQUERKHANI. one must definitely try these bread: something innovative to try. To end with we went with KAJU KI KULFI, ANJEER & FALOODA from the desserts section which was a good selection. However, I think mishti doi would have been the best selection. Would highly recommend people to drop by Taftoon Bar & Kitchen!