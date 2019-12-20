Relish Delicious Asian Food At This Newbie In G-Town!

Fu jou is a new place located at hub mall which serves you all basic Chinese and Asian cuisines. They have opened up new and recently visited the place on the first day of the opening which I was liking a lot. They have cocktails Mocktails and even all dishes like sushi to be served at the table to you. We started with their cocktails called fu jou Okay which was vodka-based. I asked a bartender to make it strong and it was a great taste. Then the dim sum and veg sushi were very good. I am a vegetarian and I liked the taste and was happy it came in veg too. Crispy pepper and chilly paneer pizza were ordered next and those were made just delicious too! The Paneer on the pizza was great and I would recommend to all. Very nice place in totality with great ambience and nice soft music at the background. Go for it