From Great Cocktails To Amazing Biryani, Drop By Lion's Heart Now!

Yesterday I visited the Lion's Heart with my friends. We loved the ambience, it was a shady kind of lounge and with really good music. What did we order? 7 wonders of the world: Great drink loved it! Lady in red: Great cocktail if you love mango, it was mango juice with vanilla icecream and Geraldine syrup Prawns fritters: I liked the crispy texture of prawns. Yummy! Chicken kebab platter: Amazing platter, costly but worth it, and it will fill up your tummies like anything. Good chicken tasty chicken. It had kebabs, tandoori, Mughlai kebabs served with green chutney. Lifafa chicken biryani: Loved it, what a concept. Amazing biryani the aroma was so tempting. The biryani tastes rich and premium. Highly recommended! Sizzling ice cream brownie: As usual brownie, but the size of the brownie was wholesome and the ice cream a perfect combination.