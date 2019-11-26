With Well-Carved Decor & Killer Food, Add This Place To Your Must Visit List!

Dinner by the bae, versova located somewhat far from Versova metro but worth it, as the whole area has a different charm of lavishing delicacies all together. The well-carved ambience and cosy atmosphere and as the name says the perfect place to have a romantic time and enjoy super delicious tasty food. The best part is they have introduced a well-crafted breakfast menu. Fabulous food and most courteous staff made the dinner lit. A must try one