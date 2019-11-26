With Well-Carved Decor & Killer Food, Add This Place To Your Must Visit List!

Lounges

By The Bae

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

9-A/B, JP Road, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Dinner by the bae, versova located somewhat far from Versova metro but worth it, as the whole area has a different charm of lavishing delicacies all together. The well-carved ambience and cosy atmosphere and as the name says the perfect place to have a romantic time and enjoy super delicious tasty food. The best part is they have introduced a well-crafted breakfast menu. Fabulous food and most courteous staff made the dinner lit. A must try one

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

