Visit Tamak For Their Yum North Indian Delights!

Tamak is very small restaurant with nearly 6 tables but serves some delicious North Indian Food that shouldn't be missed. Coming straight to the food I tried.. We started off with two mocktails.. kalakhatta goti soda and phalsa soda. Both were a little tangy. Decent. We started off with Mushrooms truffle oil naan bombs which were delicious and flavorful. Stuffed well.. must try if you love Mushrooms. Dahi ke kebab.. a little unusual way to serving here.. creamy gooey hung curd stuffed between bread and deep fried. Crunchy gooey combination and quite delicious. Tandoori Soya chaap.. well marinated and cooked to perfection..super soft chaap. Slightly underseasoned but delicious nonetheless. Lotus chips.. decent.. could have been better. Slightly burnt. Little underseasoned. Chole and aloo stuffed Kulcha... One of the best I've had. The chole were perfectly cooked .. melt in the mouth..well balanced.. kulcha were delicious too. Favourite dish of the evening. Dal Makhani with onion naan.. yet another fantastic combination. Loved it. The onion naan was outstanding. The Dal was creamy and delicious. Gajar halwa... Freshly made.. not too sweet..just so delicious. Loved it. Jamun Kulfi with black salt.. the best Jamun Kulfi ever. Loved it. It was pure Jamun pulp. Truly delicious. Overall a delicious meal it was. Definitely visit and try them or order it home. 1teaspoonlove recommends Food-4/5 Ambiance-3.25/5 Service-4/5 Vfm-4/5 Return index-4/5