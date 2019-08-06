Delicious Mughlai Meal That Will Make You Drool At Ummrao

A Beautiful restaurant I must say. The interiors are pretty warm and cosy. A perfect place for a date or a quiet dinner with your loved ones. I visited them a few days ago and had a wonderful meal here. The service is excellent, the staff is well informed and very courteous. We started with the soup of the day which was a Tomato Soup, piping hot, mildly spiced and so good. It was perfect for that super rainy day. A Kiwi and Tamarind Mocktails for the boys which were good. For appetizers, we had: -Cottage Coated with Dill Marination. It was quite flavorful. Soft paneer with stuffing in between. -Kashmiri Gucchi, grilled morels stuffed with cous. Quite delicious. -Malai Broccoli: So good. Perfectly cooked and seriously creamy marination. Loved it. -Nadru Ki Shammi: Rich, smooth, flavorful and delicious Kebab made with lotus stem. Yum. Coming to mains, we tried a Vegetarian Haleem which was made with mushrooms. It was decent. Had it with a Laccha Paratha. A seasonal mix of 5 saag, leafy vegetables, Spinach, dill, methi, onions and ambada. Tempered with garlic. So flavorful and delicious. Went along well with garlic naan. Kali Daal was delicious. Creamy and rich. -Dum Gucchi Biryani: Was excellent. Stuffed Morels cooked with fragrant long grain basmati. Perfectly seasoned and delicious. Loved it. We were stuffed and had no space for desserts. Had a wonderful experience here. Food-4.75/5 Ambience-4.75/5 Service-5/5 Vfm-4.5/5 Return index-5/5