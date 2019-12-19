Order Sumptuous Parathas, Chole Kulcha & More From This Delivery-Only Joint

Oye Kiddan – Had come across the place and thought it would be great to feast on some parathas as it's an allied cuisine. Although, I faced initial hiccups, where the order took significant time to get delivered. Nevertheless, the food was satisfying indeed. In terms of its pricing vs the quantity/size, it is fair and not OTT. Coming to what we had: - Cheese chilly paratha {Rating 5/5}: This was delicious from the very first bite. The paratha had a great filling of cheese and was served quite hot. Highly recommend ordering this. - Chole with Kulcha {Rating 4/5}: Chole quantity was lesser than I expected, but the gravy was not too runny and the taste was spot on. The kulcha was huge, pretty thick, and less fluffy as expected. The combo was, indeed pleasing.