Oye Kiddan – Had come across the place and thought it would be great to feast on some parathas as it's an allied cuisine. Although, I faced initial hiccups, where the order took significant time to get delivered. Nevertheless, the food was satisfying indeed. In terms of its pricing vs the quantity/size, it is fair and not OTT. Coming to what we had: - Cheese chilly paratha {Rating 5/5}: This was delicious from the very first bite. The paratha had a great filling of cheese and was served quite hot. Highly recommend ordering this. - Chole with Kulcha {Rating 4/5}: Chole quantity was lesser than I expected, but the gravy was not too runny and the taste was spot on. The kulcha was huge, pretty thick, and less fluffy as expected. The combo was, indeed pleasing.
Order Sumptuous Parathas, Chole Kulcha & More From This Delivery-Only Joint
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Their Butter chicken with lachha paratha. I had high expectations based on the reviews. However, the overall experience was pretty flat. The butter chicken had a strong cardamom flavour, which made it slightly unfeasible to relish the dish. The gravy too was quite runny, which is not a nice thing in my books of well-cooked food.
