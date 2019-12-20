Enjoy Some Delightful Burgers And Crisp Nachos At The Stables

To begin with, we liked the fresh and crisp nachos with homemade sauces, which were not just light, but also had the right amount of crisp. Going alongside is the absolutely divine cream of mushroom soup, with the right density and flavour. This is a must-have here! Quick grub can also include the Salisbury burger that uses a fried paneer patty. Good for a quick bite, this burger will suit those who do not prefer heavy flavours on their palate. Breaking away from the Western influence, those craving for Indian fare should opt for the paneer tikka masala, served with tandoori rotis and rice.