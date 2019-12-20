Enjoy Some Delightful Burgers And Crisp Nachos At The Stables

The Stables Bar & Restaurant is a plush diner that takes Western design influence to the hilt. Wooden barrels, high stools and the timber-laden bar look straight out of an American cowboy movie plot, complete with serving mats in Old English newspaper print. The warm, bright lighting also does well to add depth and class to the ambience, and makes for a nice place to chill with friends on a weekend. The good playlists add to the ambience and make it even more charming.
Be careful before ordering, because the portions served by The Stables are massive! One portion of food is good for 2-3 people.
To begin with, we liked the fresh and crisp nachos with homemade sauces, which were not just light, but also had the right amount of crisp. Going alongside is the absolutely divine cream of mushroom soup, with the right density and flavour. This is a must-have here! Quick grub can also include the Salisbury burger that uses a fried paneer patty. Good for a quick bite, this burger will suit those who do not prefer heavy flavours on their palate. Breaking away from the Western influence, those craving for Indian fare should opt for the paneer tikka masala, served with tandoori rotis and rice.
