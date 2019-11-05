Plan Your Friday Nights At This Bar Over Delish Food & Yum Drinks!

Harry's at Hiranandani Powai is a one-stop halt Bar + Cafe if you are looking to have a good time. The entrance is pretty aesthetic with a wine bottle engraved with a listing of their signature alcohol, trust me it makes you feel you're at the right place. 'BE A KING' typography with bright red illumination, just when you enter the place is pretty intriguing. The place is broadly bifurcated into a food section on the left-hand side and a cafe/bar setup on the right-hand side. There is a huge Pool table in the center of the place, at Rs 300 per frame available to every enthusiast who wishes to play. The bar counter offers a huge variety of Alcohol from draft Beers to well known Sangrias to different Mocktails and Cocktails which are very well made, at an impressive pocket-friendly price. The food is a bit expensive for the price and portion it offers, though there is no doubt about the moreish savor. The music at this place is a big win-win as the DJ completely knows how to set up the mood and bring people on the dancefloor. P.S. - After 11 pm, the music picks up on weekends and the dance floor is set for you to Cha Cha Cha!