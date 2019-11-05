Harry's at Hiranandani Powai is a one-stop halt Bar + Cafe if you are looking to have a good time. The entrance is pretty aesthetic with a wine bottle engraved with a listing of their signature alcohol, trust me it makes you feel you're at the right place. 'BE A KING' typography with bright red illumination, just when you enter the place is pretty intriguing. The place is broadly bifurcated into a food section on the left-hand side and a cafe/bar setup on the right-hand side. There is a huge Pool table in the center of the place, at Rs 300 per frame available to every enthusiast who wishes to play. The bar counter offers a huge variety of Alcohol from draft Beers to well known Sangrias to different Mocktails and Cocktails which are very well made, at an impressive pocket-friendly price. The food is a bit expensive for the price and portion it offers, though there is no doubt about the moreish savor. The music at this place is a big win-win as the DJ completely knows how to set up the mood and bring people on the dancefloor. P.S. - After 11 pm, the music picks up on weekends and the dance floor is set for you to Cha Cha Cha!
Plan Your Friday Nights At This Bar Over Delish Food & Yum Drinks!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Prior booking of tables if available, would be very helpful.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
