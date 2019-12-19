This Little Outlet In Mumbai Serves The Scrumptious Mexican & Italian Cuisine

Wish to have some amazing Italian, Mexican cuisine and we came across this La Pinoz Pizza outlet. We are so amazed by the ambience, it is so peaceful and eye pleasing. We decided to try different dishes. The food we order was as follow: Medium Garlic Stick: These are garlic bread stick topped with cheese and also some Italian spices served with a mayo dip and peri-peri dip. Paneer tikka butter masala & red paprika tacos: They taste so amazing the tacos layer so crispy and the paneer tikka stuffing was delicious. Love this dish. Las Vegas Treat: Such a tempting pizza topped with red sauce and also corn, capsicum, tomato, olives. Also lots and lots of cheese. It's really a mouthwatering pizza with a tempting aroma and truly amazing flavours. Black Currant Shake & Choco Blue Berry Shake: Both taste amazing they had black currant and blueberry flavours blended well and it so yummy. Amazing drink to end the meal. Truly enjoyed having my meal at this place