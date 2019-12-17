Hungry Much? Order Spaghetti, Rice & More From This Delivery Joint!

LYFE Kitchen is located in Santacruz West & serves Italian, Chinese & North Indian cuisine. Ordered home delivery which arrived in 30 mins & my vegetarian Order was:, * Spaghetti cherry tomato This dish is mild in flavour, light on your tummy & juicy with spaghetti pasta blending beautifully with fresh juicy tomatoes, herbs & loads of cheese. * Cheese stuffed mushrooms A quick & easy dish which is delicious. Mushrooms were fresh, soft and stuffed with cheese which just melted in my mouth. Mild in flavour & super in taste. * Herbed sweet potato Sweet potatoes are seasoned with garlic & herbs. Over roasted till they are crispy & soft on the inside. A great starter, small bite option that goes with everything. * Thai Green curry with rice The strong aroma of coconut, chilli, fresh veggies & ginger makes this Thai green curry the best dish from the entire order. It was well balanced & drool-worthy. Customised packaging, great food quality & decent quantity ensured our order was sufficient for 2 average eaters. LYFE Kitchen is a great place to order delicious food @ your doorstep in no time.