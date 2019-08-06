From Thai To Sushi, Dimsum Wū Have It All!

Dimsum Wu is the popular delivery outlet known for its quality food and dim sums. They have huge varieties in Chinese, Thai, Japanese, and sushi. The delivery was late and didn't expected this but happens. What I had: Spring Rolls: This was the best starter among all. Crispy and Chatpata! Drums of Heaven: Perfect chicken lollypop. Love the crispiness and fresh ingredients used. Momos: The fillings were perfect and it was really good to have it. Schezwan Fried Rice: This was good enough to fill your tummy. A must visit place!