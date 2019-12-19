Head To Deluxe In BKC For Amazing Chicken Pakodas And Mutton Biryani

Chicken pakoda, lemon tandoori chicken and their out-of-the-world mutton biryani is what we decided on after going back and forth for at least ten minutes. The menu is a meat-lovers heaven – you can choose anything off the menu and it’s guaranteed to be lip-smacking.

The chicken pakodas {INR 90 for 250 gms} are served by kilos and we ordered 350 grams for the two of us. The chicken just falls off the bone – it’s that soft and the lemon chicken tandoor {INR 120 for half a plate} feels like lemon and tandoor are meant to be. Our favourite was the mutton biryani {INR 90} as it easily reminded us of the biryani we had in the old parts of Hyderabad. It is cooked to perfection.