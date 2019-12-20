Desi Chinese Under 300? Head Here Right Away!

Fast Food Restaurants

Pravin Chinese

Thane Area, Thane
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Santosh Apartment, B Cabin, Shop 1, Naupada, Thane West, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are on a budget and looking for some delicious Chinese food and fulfilling experience under ₹300/- Pravin Chinese is you should be looking for. This place will satisfy all your Desi Chinese cravings right away. Good for both Veg and Non-veg Chinese Food. ▪ Sherpa Rice and Noodles is a must-try. If you are a Desi Chinese Hogger, you are definitely gonna love this place!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

