Desi Chinese Under 300? Head Here Right Away!

If you are on a budget and looking for some delicious Chinese food and fulfilling experience under ₹300/- Pravin Chinese is you should be looking for. This place will satisfy all your Desi Chinese cravings right away. Good for both Veg and Non-veg Chinese Food. ▪ Sherpa Rice and Noodles is a must-try. If you are a Desi Chinese Hogger, you are definitely gonna love this place!