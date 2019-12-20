If you are on a budget and looking for some delicious Chinese food and fulfilling experience under ₹300/- Pravin Chinese is you should be looking for. This place will satisfy all your Desi Chinese cravings right away. Good for both Veg and Non-veg Chinese Food. ▪ Sherpa Rice and Noodles is a must-try. If you are a Desi Chinese Hogger, you are definitely gonna love this place!
Desi Chinese Under 300? Head Here Right Away!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
