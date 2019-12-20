Yum Cakes & Desserts At Your Doorstep From Boston Cupcakery!

Boston Cupcakery wanted to try this outlet for a long time and finally got a chance!! The delicacies looked amazing and also tasted well. Coming to what I had : Red velvet cupcake and Ferrero rocher cupcake:- Tasted so amazing!! The cream was sweet and lovely the cupcake was sweet but overly sweet, had a perfect balance of sweetness. Ferrero rocher had a lovely sweet Chocolatey taste, the Ferrero rocher taste was great and loved the texture of the cupcakes too. Nutella well cake. - This is the dream dessert for all Nutella lovers! That creamy delicious texture and sponge cake ring outside was just a treat to look at and taste!! Loved the creamy texture and flavours of Nutella Macarons:- Highly recommend the macarons here. I had three flavours: Mint Chocolate, praline and Mocha. Highly recommend the mocha and praline macaron, mint chocolate was good too but praline and mocha had a lovely combo of flavours. Coffee lovers must have mocha macaron and praline was a perfectly sweet and delicious macaron!