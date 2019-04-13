Head Over To This Cute Little Cafe For Some Delicious Milkshakes & Waffles

I and my neighbour went to shopping at Mahavir Nagar to our favourite shop and we stumbled upon Dessertino. It is a cute place with a nice ambience. We had 1. Mango shake:- it had mango thick shake topped with real mangoes and it was so tasty and yummy. 🤤🤤 2. 2019 shake:- it contains brownie, oreo, KitKat, choco stick and it is good combination topped with whipped cream. 3. Berry blue - it is a combination of blueberry milkshake and it is so yummy 🤤🤤 4. Nude Nutella waffle - Nutella waffle was based on vanilla base and mixed with yummy waffle. 5. Vanilla ice cream - so I went for a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it was great.