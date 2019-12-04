From Thick Shakes To Fluffy Waffles, This Dessert Shop Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Dessertino

Kandivali East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 20, Opp. Muralidhar Farsan, Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Desserts here can't get any better. Dessertino has won my heart with their super smooth delicious creamy icecreams, rich quality thick shakes, crunchy fluffy waffles and lip-smacking milkshakes. I ate, * Mango icecream- smooth rich mango icecream made from high-quality creamy milk. 5/5 *highly recommended * Belgian chocolate icecream- an absolute treat for the taste buds. 5/5 *highly recommended * Berry shake- berry milkshake is a must-have. Soo delicious and satiating! 5/5 * highly recommended * Mudpie waffle- warm mud pie waffle with loaded chocolate tasted heaven. 5/5 * Mocha brownie thick shake- the best thick shake in here. A must-have! 5/5 highly recommended Great service and a cute place to be!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Dessert Parlours

Dessertino

Kandivali East, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 20, Opp. Muralidhar Farsan, Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default