We Found A Sweet Slice Of Parisian Chic In Versova That You Must Try

Savour the sweet life at this dessert boutique. Try their cute cupcakes like the Elvis Ever and Happy Day at INR 40, or try one of their creatively named macaroons like the London Fog at INR 57. Indian sweet lovers can try the fusion Rasgulla Cheesecake or if you're adventurous, then the Beetroot Tofu Barfi at INR 69!

Besides their usual menu, the boutique also specializes in bespoke and custom-made desserts that take into consideration your dietary restrictions. They're more than happy to accommodate your needs here, and you they even have a dietary consultant to make sure they get it exactly right.

A luxurious dessert experience at prices that won't break the bank make this another great reason to pop into the store for a coffee, pastry and chat with your bestie.

Be sure to call ahead if you want to place a specialized order.