Highway On Your Plate: These Dhabas On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Do Food Right

This one tops our list for its lively ambience, quick service, and the gobsmacking food, obviously. So if you're a fan of heavenly Punjabi food, you've got to make a stop here.

What Not To Miss: While their paneer butter masala is a well-known favourite and a Dhaba Special too, we’d recommend you also try their chicken tikka masala. To end your already wonderful experience on a high, have their flavourful Mango lassi. It’s just what you need before you get back on the road.

Shell Out: INR 1,500 (approx) for two

