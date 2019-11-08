Highway On Your Plate: These Dhabas On The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Do Food Right

Travel and food co-exist. Because what's a journey without a halt at a place to fill up the tummy? Makes everything so worthwhile, really. And like us, if you're crossing the Mumbai-Pune Highway way too often, this list of some amazing dhabas whipping up the best of dal makhnis, butter chickens and naans, is for you.
Sunny Da Dhaba
This one tops our list for its lively ambience, quick service, and the gobsmacking food, obviously. So if you're a fan of heavenly Punjabi food, you've got to make a stop here.
What Not To Miss: While their paneer butter masala is a well-known favourite and a Dhaba Special too, we’d recommend you also try their chicken tikka masala. To end your already wonderful experience on a high, have their flavourful Mango lassi. It’s just what you need before you get back on the road.
Shell Out: INR 1,500 (approx) for two
The Kinara Village Dhaba
Close to the Karla Caves, this authentic and traditional venue serves Indian favourites and also has a rustic vibe to it, with shamiana tents with fairy lights, palmistry (on certain occasions), bullock carts, swings and diwans and even live music nights.
What Not To Miss: Don’t miss out on their traditional butter chicken, dal makhani, kebabs and tikkas, biryani, chicken banjara masala and their version of Indian Chinese. For desserts, try their kesar jalebi, matka kulfi or even their rabdi.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 (approx) for two
Babbi Da Punjabi Dhaba
This one has really low-key interiors but if you're looking for the perfect starters to go with your booze then trust their non-vegetarian fare.
What Not To Miss: The tandoori chicken here is so soft and juicy with the right amount of masalas. You could also try a chicken masala with a jeera rice for mains. Oh and the chicken tikkas musn't be missed out.
Shell Out: INR 1,000 (approx) for two
Sheetal Da Dhaba
Known for their friendly staff, Sheetal Da Dhaba believes in giving you overall great experience. We know how tired we can get while travelling, that’s exactly why we recommend Sheetal Da Dhaba’s chicken biryani.
What Not To Miss: With a mix of rich flavours, the biryani is a heavy dish and makes for an entire meal, even by itself. However, if you still do have some space for dessert, have some of their gajar ka halwa, which will be the perfect, sweet end to your meal.
Shell Out: INR 1,200 (approx) for two
Bhajan Singh Da Dhaba
Located near the Somatane Toll Plaza, Bhajan Singh Da Dabba is a must-go for hardcore non-vegetarians. Offering an extraordinary variety of chicken and mutton dishes, this dhaba is an extremely promising place.
What Not To Miss: While their starters such as the chicken achari kebab and the chicken chilly impressed us significantly, it is their main course that steals the show. Make sure you try their butter chicken and mutton rogan josh.
Shell Out: INR 1,500 (approx) for two
