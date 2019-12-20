All Things Organic: This Brand Makes Clothes Out Of Bamboo And Banana Fiber

There's a wave of all things eco-friendly in the clothing industry and everyone's on the run to churn out apparel that doesn't just look good but also makes you feel like a responsible citizen. In this flux, recognizing a brand that doesn't compromise on style but also goes organic with its handlooms is tough. But we're lucky to have found Dhuri. Here's why.

Madhurima Singh's brainchild, this eco-conscious brand used fibres from soya, bamboo, banana, eucalyptus, and corn to weave its gorgeous pieces. And the variety's pretty massive. There are dresses, kurtas, sarees, skirts, pants, jackets, capes, and tops, all ranging from INR 3,200 to INR 10,000, and trust us when we say this, but the pricing really does justice to the eco-friendly collection. The range is interestingly divided into categories like a Wildflower, that has clothing for the boho girl in you, a Khirman, if you're a lover of chic and classy, and a Lambent Noon Dance if bell-sleeves in whites and off-whites is your thing.

Dhuri also has a collection called Deodar for men which stocks up on cotton tees, kurtas and pants, starting at INR 2,800. And there's accessories like scarves and brooches for both men and women as well. And now that you know that this brand's a complete package, why look elsewhere?